MARKETS: BofAML to Fed: Stop looking at the stupid yield curve

From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Dion Rabouin to discuss the latest note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, arguing that the Federal Reserve the flattening yield curve is getting too much attention, and that chairman Jerome Powell should focus on the economic data.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 1:00 pm EDT:

HMNY(HB,F) Helios and Matheson Analytics 15.05%

IQ IQIYI Inc ADS 9.39%

HUYA(HB) HUYA Inc 8.58%

ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 6.53%

AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 5.71%

SOGO(HB) Sogou Inc 5.24%

BILI(HB) Bilibili Inc ADS 4.40%

NFLX Netflix Inc 3.80%

CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 3.68%

SDRL(HB) Seadrill Limited 3.25%

MU Micron Tech 3.18%

JD JD.com Inc 3.15%

F Ford Motor 2.99%

LRCX Lam Research 2.82%

BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 2.87%

AMAT Applied Materials 2.69%

CAT Caterpillar Inc 2.51%

BIDU Baidu Inc 2.34%

C Citigrp Inc 2.14%

TWTR Twitter Inc 2.07%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 1.97%

FB Facebook Inc 1.93%

JCP(HB) Pe