Dunkin' Tests Dropping

'Donuts' From Its Name It appears that one-word-names aren't just for rock stars anymore. Dunkin' Donuts is considering dropping 'Donuts' for good. A handful of stores in Massachusetts gave it a

shot a year ago, according to Business Insider. They wanted to emphasize that they had more to offer than just doughnuts and coffee. The chain discussed the possibility of

dropping 'Donuts' on all of the stores last year. By the end of the year, the name change will be in effect at 30 locations in Boston and 20 nationwide. The rebrand will include updated

"store design, drinks like nitro infused

cold brew, and digital kiosks." No permanent decision regarding the branding will be made until later this year, according

to the company.