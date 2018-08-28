EARNINGS: Best Buy tumbles after Q3 guidance falls shortâ€”watch out for a potential fake-out

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Dan Roberts from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to break down the latest market action after Best Buy reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for net income and revenue, as well as raising full year guidance. However, the big box retailer disappointed on guidance for third quarter profits.

Here's the performance of the consumer discretionary components of the S&P 500 as of 10:30 am ET:

CTL CenturyLink Inc 10.57%

VIAB Viacom Inc Cl 'B' 5.73%

NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg 3.58%

ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co 2.74%

DISCA(HB) Discovery Inc Ser A 2.59%

CBS CBS Corporation 2.50%

CHTR Charter Communications Inc 2.34%

DISCK Discovery Inc Ser C 2.21%

FL Foot Locker 1.64%

NLSN Nielsen Hldgs Plc 1.49%

JWN Nordstrom Inc 1.45%

EXPE(F) Expedia Grp Inc 1.37%

MGM MGM Resorts Intl 1.26%

NWSA News Corp Cl A 1.25%

AAP Advance Auto Parts Inc 1.22%

LOW Lowe's Cos 1.21%

DG Dollar General Corporation 1.13%

EFX Equifax Inc 1.13%

M Macy's In