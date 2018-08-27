JetBlue to Charge $30 for First Checked Bag JetBlue Airways is raising baggage fees, becoming the first major airline to charge $30 for the first checked bag. Beginning Monday, Aug. 27, the airline will charge customers buying its cheapest “Blue” fares $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second. The current charges are $25 and $35, which is standard at other major carriers. JetBlue‘s more-expensive “Blue Plus” and “Blue Flex” fares include at least one checked bag at no charge. JetBlue says the new prices will help it continue to offer complimentary perks such as in-flight TV and its "Fly-Fi" branded Wi-Fi. Southwest Airlines is also increasing the price of its EarlyBird boarding fee from a flat $15 to $15, $20 or $25 depending on the route. United Airlines plans to start charging for certain economy seat assignments, a practice already in place at Delta and American.