MARKETS: Powell is hawkish, but the market thinks he's a dove

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Melody Hahm from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to break down the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 10:00 am ET:

HMNY(HB,F) Helios and Matheson Analytics 15.05%

IQ IQIYI Inc ADS 9.39%

HUYA(HB) HUYA Inc 8.58%

ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 6.53%

AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 5.71%

SOGO(HB) Sogou Inc 5.24%

BILI(HB) Bilibili Inc ADS 4.40%

NFLX Netflix Inc 3.80%

CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 3.68%

SDRL(HB) Seadrill Limited 3.25%

MU Micron Tech 3.18%

JD JD.com Inc 3.15%

F Ford Motor 2.99%

LRCX Lam Research 2.82%

BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 2.87%

AMAT Applied Materials 2.69%

CAT Caterpillar Inc 2.51%

BIDU Baidu Inc 2.34%

C Citigrp Inc 2.14%

TWTR Twitter Inc 2.07%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 1.97%

FB Facebook Inc 1.93%

JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.64%

ARWR(0) Arrowhead Pharma Inc 1.91%

DBX(HB) Dropbox Inc 1.83%

JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.62%

GE General Electric Co 1.56%

BB(HB) BlackBerry Ltd 1.54%

BAC Bank of Americ