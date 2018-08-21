EARNINGS: TJMaxx owner knocks it out of the park on comp. sales

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to break down the latest market moves.

Here's the year-to-date performance of the components of XRT:

ODP Office Depot 14.68%

GPI(0) Grp 1 Automotive 3.89%

FIVE(0) Five Below Inc 3.46%

SAH(1) Sonic Automotive'A' 2.15%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc 1.66%

OLLI(HB,3) Ollies Bargain Outlet Hldgs 1.55%

RAD(HB) Rite Aid 1.51%

CONN(HB,3) Conn's Inc 1.47%

BKNG(HB) Booking Hldgs Inc 1.47%

WMK(HB,0) Weis Markets 1.44%

BIG Big Lots Inc 1.22%

TGT Target Corp 1.38%

PAG(HB) Penske Automotive Grp Inc 1.38%

GES Guess? Inc 1.16%

PLCE(2) Children's Place Inc (The) 1.15%

M Macy's Inc 1.16%

AN AutoNation Inc 1.11%

BBY Best Buy 1.09%

DG Dollar General Corporation 1.08%

OSTK(HB,1) Overstock.com Inc 1.08%

CATO(HB,0) Cato Corp 0.83%

ROST(HB) Ross Stores 0.99%

URBN Urban Outfitters 0.93%

GPS Gap Inc 0.92%

MNRO(1) Monro Inc 0.85%

TLRD Tailored Brands Inc 0.84%

COST Costco Wholesale Corp 0.83%

SBH(HB) Sally Beauty Hldgs