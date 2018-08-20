Happy Birthday Demi Lovato!

Happy Birthday Lovato was born

on August 20, 1992

and turns 26. She got her start as a child actor on Barney & Friends before moving onto shows like Sonny with a Chance and the Disney film, Camp Rock. Her recording career took off in 2008 with her debut album, Don't Forget. Since then, she's released six studio albums, the latest being 2017's

Tell Me You Love Me. Lovato has been vocal about her battle with substance abuse and bipolar disorder. The singer has worked to raise awareness on mental health, including a partnership with the CAST Foundation to offer free therapy sessions during her 'Tell Me You Love Me Tour.' Happy birthday, Demi