Chipotle Commits to Employee Retraining Following

Food Poisoning Outbreak At least 647 people in Ohio were struck with gastrointestinal illness Ohio health officials say the outbreak The infection isn't contagious and usually clears up in one or two days. Brian Niccol, CEO Chipotle, via NPR Chipotle also announced that it will conduct retraining for its entire staff nationwide. Brian Niccol, CEO Chipotle, via NPR The incident is the latest of several food poisoning outbreaks in recent years to hit the chain.