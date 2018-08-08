Kellogg's Releases New Items for Visually

Impaired Children The food brand is making braille stickers and audio boxes available for free to families of children with sight or hearing issues. The "Love Notes" are a collaboration between Kellogg's and the National Federation of the Blind. They are made specifically for blind and low-vision children, 62,000 of which are in American schools. Each heart-shaped sticker in the pack comes with words of encouragement printed

in braille. Kellogg's is also offering an audio box which automatically plays a message when it's opened. The box can play about 1000 different messages, enough to last a kid through the school year.