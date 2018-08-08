NYSE trader: Expect stocks to churn this August

Keith Bliss of DriveWealth joins Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves as stocks continue to churn. The materials and telecommunications sectors are leading, and the energy and consumer staples sectors are lagging.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 1:00 pm ET:

ROKU Roku Inc Cl A 20.08%

SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 12.21%

DBX Dropbox Inc 6.66%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 3.48%

ARWR(0) Arrowhead Pharma Inc 3.04%

SNAP Snap Inc 2.62%

SHOP(HB) Shopify Inc 2.10%

JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.68%

ABBV AbbVie Inc 1.76%

HUYA(HB) HUYA Inc 1.64%

GILD Gilead Sciences 1.42%

SOGO(HB) Sogou Inc 1.39%

FIT Fitbit Inc 1.34%

BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 1.15%

TWTR Twitter Inc 1.15%

PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.13%

CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 0.99%

CRM salesforce.com Inc 1.01%

BB(HB) BlackBerry Ltd 0.87%

CMCSA(HB) Comcast Cl A 0.94%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.89%

TRXC(HB) TransEnterix Inc 0.88%

CELG Celgene Corp 0.88%

SBUX Starbucks