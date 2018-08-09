EARNINGS: Viacom jumps, horror movie 'A Quiet Place' drives profits higher

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Viacom reported quarterly earnings that beat on net income but missed on revenue.

Here's the performance of the consumer discretionary components of the S&P 500 as of 11:30 am ET:

CTL CenturyLink Inc 10.57%

VIAB Viacom Inc Cl 'B' 5.73%

NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg 3.58%

ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co 2.74%

DISCA(HB) Discovery Inc Ser A 2.59%

CBS CBS Corporation 2.50%

CHTR Charter Communications Inc 2.34%

DISCK Discovery Inc Ser C 2.21%

BBY Best Buy 1.69%

FL Foot Locker 1.64%

NLSN Nielsen Hldgs Plc 1.49%

JWN Nordstrom Inc 1.45%

EXPE(F) Expedia Grp Inc 1.37%

MGM MGM Resorts Intl 1.26%

NWSA News Corp Cl A 1.25%

AAP Advance Auto Parts Inc 1.22%

LOW Lowe's Cos 1.21%

DG Dollar General Corporation 1.13%

EFX Equifax Inc 1.13%

M Macy's Inc 1.11%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc 1.11%

YUM Yum! Brands Inc 1.04%

IT Gartner Inc 0.98%

NWS(HB,2) News Corp Cl B 0.98%

DLR Digital Realty Trust Inc 0.96%

CMCSA(HB) Comc