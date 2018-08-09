MARKETS: No inflation for July, jobless claims beat
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after the Producer Price Index for July showed no increase on the headline number, with the -ex food and ex-energy number showing a 0.1% increase, lower than Wall Street expectations.
Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 11:30 am ET:
MELI Mercadolibre Inc 12.10%
MNST Monster Beverage Corporation 2.64%
ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co 2.64%
CHTR Charter Communications Inc 2.35%
WDAY Workday Inc 1.87%
QRTEA Qurate Retail Inc 1.78%
ISRG Intuitive Surgical 1.64%
FISV Fiserv Inc 1.59%
ADSK Autodesk, Inc 1.50%
EXPE(F) Expedia Grp Inc 1.45%
GILD Gilead Sciences 1.42%
DLTR Dollar Tree Inc 1.17%
PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.16%
ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc 1.19%
ALGN Align Tech 1.13%
VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0.96%
CDNS Cadence Design Systems 0.95%
VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc 0.96%
CMCSA(HB) Comcast Cl A 0.97%
INTU Intuit Inc 0.92%
SBUX Starbucks Corp 0.89%
DISH DISH Network Corp Cl A 0