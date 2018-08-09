MARKETS: Canada Goose stock flies after big sales beat

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Canada Goose reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and posted a quarterly loss that was less than the Street expected.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 11:30 am ET:

ROKU Roku Inc Cl A 20.08%

SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 12.21%

DBX Dropbox Inc 6.66%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 3.48%

ARWR(0) Arrowhead Pharma Inc 3.04%

SNAP Snap Inc 2.62%

SHOP(HB) Shopify Inc 2.10%

JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.68%

ABBV AbbVie Inc 1.76%

HUYA(HB) HUYA Inc 1.64%

GILD Gilead Sciences 1.42%

SOGO(HB) Sogou Inc 1.39%

FIT Fitbit Inc 1.34%

BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 1.15%

TWTR Twitter Inc 1.15%

PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.13%

CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 0.99%

CRM salesforce.com Inc 1.01%

BB(HB) BlackBerry Ltd 0.87%

CMCSA(HB) Comcast Cl A 0.94%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.89%

TRXC(HB) TransEnterix Inc 0.88%

CELG Celgene Corp 0.88%

SBUX Starbucks Corp 0.87%

NFLX Netflix Inc 0.81%