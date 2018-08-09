MARKETS: Yelp and Roku knock it out of the park, but stocks could slip in August
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after some high profile earnings beats by Yelp and Roku and a disappointment from Netease and Booking Holdings (formerly Priceline).
Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 11:30 am ET:
ROKU Roku Inc Cl A 20.08%
SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 12.21%
DBX Dropbox Inc 6.66%
NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 3.48%
ARWR(0) Arrowhead Pharma Inc 3.04%
SNAP Snap Inc 2.62%
SHOP(HB) Shopify Inc 2.10%
JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.68%
ABBV AbbVie Inc 1.76%
HUYA(HB) HUYA Inc 1.64%
GILD Gilead Sciences 1.42%
SOGO(HB) Sogou Inc 1.39%
FIT Fitbit Inc 1.34%
BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 1.15%
TWTR Twitter Inc 1.15%
PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.13%
CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 0.99%
CRM salesforce.com Inc 1.01%
BB(HB) BlackBerry Ltd 0.87%
CMCSA(HB) Comcast Cl A 0.94%
NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.89%
TRXC(HB) TransEnterix Inc 0.88%
CELG Celgene Corp 0.88%
SBUX Starbucks Corp 0.87%
NFLX Netflix Inc 0.81%
KMI Kinder Morgan Inc 0.75%