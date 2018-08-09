LeBron James Sells New Competition Series to CBS CBS has ordered a new series from the NBA superstar called Million Dollar Mile. The 10-episode high-stakes series gives everyday athletes an opportunity to win big money. In the show, contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the 'Million Dollar Mile'. Standing in their way is an incredibly difficult obstacle course and a group of elite athletes looking to stop them from completing it. The obstacle course will shut down the streets of a major city in each episode of 'Million Dollar Mile.' Along with James, Maverick Carter and SpringHill Entertainment, the series comes from 'Big Brother' executive producers Allison Grodner and

Rich Meehan.