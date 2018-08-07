NYSE trader: Here's why crude oil is sinking

Alan Valdes of Silverbear Capital joins Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of select energy stocks as of 3:00 pm ET:

CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 4.82%

BPL Buckeye Ptnrs L.P. 4.51%

FANG Diamondback Energy Inc 2.99%

CXO Concho Resources Inc 2.32%

NFX Newfield Exploration 2.22%

RRC Range Resources 1.93%

BHGE Baker Hughes a GE Co Cl A 1.92%

APA Apache Corp 1.73%

DVN Devon Energy 1.71%

EOG EOG Resources 1.67%

PXD Pioneer Natural Resources 1.69%

CVE(HB) Cenovus Energy Inc 1.58%

ECA EnCana Corporation 1.50%

ANDX(HB) Andeavor Logistics LP 1.50%

APC Anadarko Petro 1.46%

XEC Cimarex Energy 1.35%

EC Ecopetrol S.A. 1.34%

HES Hess Corporation 1.25%

LNG Cheniere Energy 1.21%

CNQ Canadian Natural Resources 1.15%

PAA Plains All American Pipeline 1.08%

PE Parsley Energy Inc 1.03%

PAGP Plains GP Hldgs L.P Cl A 0.96%

MPLX MPLX LP 0.81%

CLR Continental Resources Inc 0.81%

PSXP(HB) Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.7