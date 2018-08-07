NYSE trader: Tech stocks are best insulated from the trade war

Alan Valdes of Silverbear Capital joins Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 3:00 pm ET:

BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical 7.91%

TSLA(HB) Tesla Inc 7.39%

BIIB Biogen Inc 3.03%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc 2.71%

ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co 2.69%

TXN Texas Instruments 2.31%

MYL Mylan NV 1.92%

MCHP Microchip Tech 1.88%

CTRP(HB) Ctrip.com Intl Ltd 1.76%

ADP Automatic Data Proc 1.70%

JD JD.com Inc 1.67%

NTES Netease Inc Ads 1.66%

AVGO(HB) Broadcom Inc 1.64%

INCY(HB) Incyte Corp 1.60%

GOOGL(HB) Alphabet Inc Cl A 1.57%

ILMN Illumina Inc 1.50%

QRTEA Qurate Retail Inc 1.52%

GOOG Alphabet Inc Cl C Cap Stock 1.51%

VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1.48%

ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc 1.43%

AMGN Amgen Inc 1.45%

DISH DISH Network Corp Cl A 1.41%

VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc 1.37%

ROST(HB) Ross Stores 1.30%

IDXX Idexx Laboratories 1.25%

ADI Analog Devices 1.21%

CELG Celgene Corp 1.18%

NVDA Nvi