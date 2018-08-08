Man accuses Las Vegas pool club of kicking him out because his swimsuit was 'a little too gay'

Chris Donohoe was removed from Encore Beach Club at the Wynn Las Vegas, allegedly because of his choice of swimwear. Donohoe, who is gay, believes that it was an act of discrimination. “I was made to leave the pool for wearing a Mr. Turk bathing suit that they said was not ’in integrity‘ with the brand of the pool party. In other words, I was kicked out for being a gay man wearing a bathing suit that was just a little too gay for the Beach Club Encore Las Vegas to tolerate,” he wrote.