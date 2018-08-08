MARKETS: 3x a charm? Stocks have to climb a trade war wall of worry today
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after the U.S. announced new tariffs of 25% on $16 billion worth of goods against China, which subsequently retaliated similarly.
Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 10:30 am ET:
CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 4.03%
CVS CVS Health Corp 3.69%
GEVO(HB) Gevo Inc 2.58%
BB(HB) BlackBerry Ltd 2.44%
FIT Fitbit Inc 2.25%
ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 2.13%
ARWR(0) Arrowhead Pharma Inc 1.46%
LRCX Lam Research 1.19%
PFE Pfizer Inc 0.95%
GOOGL Alphabet Inc Cl A 0.94%
NVDA Nvidia Corp 0.92%
AMZN Amazon.com Inc 0.89%
SIRI Sirius XM Hldgs Inc 0.80%
GOOG Alphabet Inc Cl C Cap Stock 0.88%
BILI(HB) Bilibili Inc ADS 0.79%
C Citigrp Inc 0.70%
BAC Bank of America Corporation 0.67%
FB Facebook Inc 0.61%
AMAT Applied Materials 0.42%
CRM salesforce.com Inc 0.43%
JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 0.42%
JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 0.37%
WFC Wells Fargo 0.34%
HD Home Depot Inc 0.31%
VZ Verizon Communications 0.29%
T AT&T Inc