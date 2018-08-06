’Black Panther‘ Makes History as Third Movie to Make $700 Million in US Six months after its release, 'Black Panther' is estimated to have crossed $700 million, according to

Box Office Mojo. Despite being released in February, the movie still grossed thousands of dollars this week. Although it is available on DVD and Blu-ray, the movie is still shown in select theaters. Only two other movies have crossed this milestone: 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' ’Black Panther' has grossed over

$1 billion worldwide.