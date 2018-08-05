MARKETS: Stocks have two broken legsâ€”Here's what Morgan Stanley means
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves after Morgan Stanley releases a bearish note titled, "US Equity Strategy: Weekly Warm Up: Momentum - Hard to Walk with Two Broken Legs."
Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 1:00 pm ET:
HMNY(HB,F) Helios and Matheson Analytics 38.43%
GERN(HB) Geron Corp 6.07%
CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 4.60%
AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.11%
NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 4.04%
TEVA Teva Pharm Indus ADR 3.54%
FB Facebook Inc 3.52%
BILI(HB) Bilibili Inc ADS 3.07%
SQ Square Inc 2.97%
ROKU Roku Inc Cl A 2.97%
DIS Disney (Walt) Co 2.16%
SNAP(HB) Snap Inc 1.89%
IQ IQIYI Inc ADS 1.49%
NFLX Netflix Inc 1.43%
ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 1.38%
TWTR Twitter Inc 1.33%
AMAT Applied Materials 1.27%
CAT Caterpillar Inc 1.22%
FIT Fitbit Inc 1.19%
KMI Kinder Morgan Inc 1.11%
SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 1.00%
BB BlackBerry Ltd 0.99%
NKE Nike Inc Cl B 1.00%
CSCO Cisco Sy