MARKETS: Forget Appleâ€”Here's the $1 trillion metric you need to focus on right now
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action.
Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 10:00 am ET:
HMNY(HB,F) Helios and Matheson Analytics 42.86%
BILI(HB) Bilibili Inc ADS 4.15%
GERN(HB) Geron Corp 3.61%
TRXC(HB) TransEnterix Inc 3.44%
IQ IQIYI Inc ADS 3.44%
SQ Square Inc 3.04%
NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 2.82%
CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 2.24%
AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 1.78%
TEVA Teva Pharm Indus ADR 1.76%
ROKU Roku Inc Cl A 1.70%
TSLA Tesla Inc 1.68%
FB Facebook Inc 1.54%
AMAT Applied Materials 1.41%
ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 1.38%
PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADS 1.12%
DIS Disney (Walt) Co 1.00%
TWTR Twitter Inc 0.93%
PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 0.96%
SNAP(HB) Snap Inc 0.94%
CRM salesforce.com Inc 0.97%
SOGO(HB) Sogou Inc 0.96%
BB BlackBerry Ltd 0.70%
NFLX Netflix Inc 0.65%
ADBE Adobe Systems 0.57%
AMZN Amazon.com Inc 0.51%
SIRI Sirius XM Hldgs Inc 0.49%
NKE Nike Inc Cl B 0.47%
ABBV AbbVie Inc 0.40%
SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics In