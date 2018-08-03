NYSE trader: Wall Street is iffy on bitcoin at best

Alan Valdes at Silverbear Capital joins Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves after a new regulated bitcoin exchange called Bakkt is being launched by the Intercontinental Exchange, which is the parent company of the NYSE.

Here's the performance of select semiconductor stocks as of 3:30 pm ET:

AMAT Applied Materials 1.50%

KLAC KLA-Tencor Corp 0.90%

QCOM Qualcomm Inc 0.79%

MXIM Maxim Integrated Prod 0.71%

MCHP Microchip Tech 0.50%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 0.47%

AVGO Broadcom Inc 0.44%

NXPI NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0.43%

SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF 0.41%

TXN Texas Instruments 0.40%

ADI Analog Devices 0.40%

QQQ Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 0.22%

XLNX Xilinx Inc 0.13%

TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg ADS 0.12%

INTC Intel Corp -0.02%

SWKS Skyworks Solutions -0.15%

IWM iShs Russell 2000 ETF -0.45%

MU Micron Tech -1.41%

^IXIC Nasdaq Composite Index

^GSPC S&P 500 Index

^NDX Nasdaq 100

^RUT Russell 2000 Index

Here are digital assets found on t