MARKETS: Recessions are all about the Fedâ€”yield curve flattening is only a side effect

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves a day after the 10-year yield breaches 3.0% and the yield curve widened.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 1:30 pm ET:

TSLA Tesla Inc 13.59%

REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 6.52%

ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co 4.93%

TMUS T-Mobile US Inc 4.30%

ALGN Align Tech 3.45%

WDAY Workday Inc 3.11%

AAPL Apple Inc 2.69%

ADSK Autodesk, Inc 2.47%

ROST Ross Stores 2.32%

ORLY O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 2.31%

JBHT Hunt(J.B.)Transport 2.22%

SYMC(E) Symantec Corp 2.20%

FB Facebook Inc 2.16%

AMZN Amazon.com Inc 1.98%

HOLX Hologic Inc 1.96%

NFLX Netflix Inc 1.85%

MXIM Maxim Integrated Prod 1.89%

FAST Fastenal Co 1.84%

IDXX Idexx Laboratories 1.81%

TXN Texas Instruments 1.69%

MSFT Microsoft Corp 1.60%

COST Costco Wholesale Corp 1.57%

CERN Cerner Corp 1.50%

ADBE Adobe Systems 1.49%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 1.47%

ILMN Illumina Inc 1.47%

PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.44%