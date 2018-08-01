MARKETS: Recessions are all about the Fedâ€”yield curve flattening is only a side effect
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves a day after the 10-year yield breaches 3.0% and the yield curve widened.
Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 1:30 pm ET:
TSLA Tesla Inc 13.59%
REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 6.52%
ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co 4.93%
TMUS T-Mobile US Inc 4.30%
ALGN Align Tech 3.45%
WDAY Workday Inc 3.11%
AAPL Apple Inc 2.69%
ADSK Autodesk, Inc 2.47%
ROST Ross Stores 2.32%
ORLY O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 2.31%
JBHT Hunt(J.B.)Transport 2.22%
SYMC(E) Symantec Corp 2.20%
FB Facebook Inc 2.16%
AMZN Amazon.com Inc 1.98%
HOLX Hologic Inc 1.96%
NFLX Netflix Inc 1.85%
MXIM Maxim Integrated Prod 1.89%
FAST Fastenal Co 1.84%
IDXX Idexx Laboratories 1.81%
TXN Texas Instruments 1.69%
MSFT Microsoft Corp 1.60%
COST Costco Wholesale Corp 1.57%
CERN Cerner Corp 1.50%
ADBE Adobe Systems 1.49%
NVDA Nvidia Corp 1.47%
ILMN Illumina Inc 1.47%
PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.44%