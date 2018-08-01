MARKETS: Saudi Arabia's crude oil production increase could weigh on prices, but risk remains to the upside

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves after crude oil rallies after briefly dipping below the $67 per barrel price level.

Here's the performance of select energy stocks as of 1:30 pm ET:

ETP(HB) Energy Transfer Partners LP 12.73%

UGP Ultrapar Participacoes SA ADS 9.07%

MRO Marathon Oil Corp 2.95%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADS 3.07%

BPL Buckeye Ptnrs L.P. 2.95%

WMB Williams Companies 2.74%

MPLX MPLX LP 1.78%

PAA Plains All American Pipeline 1.60%

WPZ Williams Partners LP 1.62%

HES Hess Corporation 1.62%

FANG Diamondback Energy Inc 1.57%

NBL Noble Energy 1.54%

EEP(HB) Enbridge Energy Ptnrs L.p. 1.41%

PE Parsley Energy Inc 1.25%

PAGP Plains GP Hldgs L.P Cl A 1.16%

CLR Continental Resources Inc 1.12%

TRP(HB) Transcanada Corp 0.78%

WGP(HB) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.78%

CVE Cenovus Energy Inc 0.75%

DVN Devon Energy 0.76%

PSXP(HB) Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.69%

ECA EnCana Corporation 0.75%

PXD