MARKETS: Here's why stocks reversed up and are flying higher

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves after the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all turn green, and as Apple passes the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold.

Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 1:30 pm ET:

TSLA Tesla Inc 13.68%

SQ Square Inc 8.00%

DBX Dropbox Inc 6.42%

SHOP(HB) Shopify Inc 4.14%

SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 3.33%

PBR Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADS 3.00%

AAPL Apple Inc 2.67%

NKTR(0) Nektar Therapeutics 2.32%

FB Facebook Inc 2.09%

SNAP(HB) Snap Inc 2.06%

TWTR Twitter Inc 2.04%

GERN(HB) Geron Corp 2.03%

CRM salesforce.com Inc 1.99%

AMZN Amazon.com Inc 1.89%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 1.83%

ABBV AbbVie Inc 1.78%

NFLX Netflix Inc 1.68%

MSFT Microsoft Corp 1.55%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 1.50%

ADBE Adobe Systems 1.51%

PG Procter & Gamble Cc 1.48%

PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.44%

BB(HB) BlackBerry Ltd 1.39%

MO Altria Grp 1.35%

MU Micron Tech 1.37%

AMD Advan