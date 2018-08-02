EARNINGS: Pizza Hut and Taco Bell sales disappoint, Yum! Brands stock drops

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Yum! Brands reported second quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for net income and revenue, but disappointed on worldwide comparable sales.

Here's the performance of select consumer stocks as of 10:30 am ET:

JMBA Jamba Inc 15.87%

THS TreeHouse Foods Inc 6.24%

CLX Clorox Co 3.79%

REED(HB,2) Reeds Inc 3.70%

INGR Ingredion Inc 2.93%

CHD Church & Dwight 2.86%

FTFT(HB) Future FinTech Grp Inc 2.84%

LBIX(HB,F) Leading Brands Inc 2.54%

UNFI(0) United Natural Foods 2.20%

AZO(HB) AutoZone Inc 2.26%

CORE(0) Core Mark Hldg Co Inc 1.93%

CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 1.72%

TSCO Tractor Supply 1.81%

ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland 1.68%

DRI Darden Restaurants Inc 1.62%

UAA Under Armour Inc Cl A 1.52%

RMCF(HB,0) Rocky Mtn Choc Factory 1.46%

UA Under Armour Inc Cl C 1.41%

FLO Flowers Foods Inc 1.29%

HAIN Hain Celestial Grp Inc 1.26%

WVVI(HB,0) Willamette Vy Vineyards Inc 1.22%

LANC Lancaster Co