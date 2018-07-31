Han Solo's Jacket Could Sell

for $1M at Auction An Entertainment Memorabilia

auction is being held by Prop Store

at London's BFI IMAX on Sept. 20, 2018. Some of the items to be sold include the

robe that Brad Pitt wore in Fight Club, Kate Winslet's farewell letter from Titanic, The hoverboard from Back to the Future II, The costume worn by Johnny Depp

in Edward Scissorhands, A pair of Olivander Wand Boxes from

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Indiana Jones' signature fedora and bullwhip and Han Solo's Jacket. Han Solo's jacket is expected to fetch at least $1 million dollars. The second most expensive item is Indiana Jones' fedora hat, estimated to go up to $397,000. The entire live-streamed sale is

expected to generate $4.6 million. A free preview of the entire lot of auction items will be available from Sept. 6 to 20, 2018.