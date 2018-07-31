Sony Cashes in on Its

Stake in Spotify According to Tuesday's quarterly results, Sony has generated $768 million from selling off parts of its 5.7% stake in Spotify. This includes the sale of about a fifth of its stake during Spotify's Wall Street debut in April. Sony still owns $862 million worth of Spotify shares. The growth of streaming services has helped increase Sony's music revenue. Sony's report also revealed that it paid $288 million this month to the estate of Michael Jackson for its stake in EMI.