Redheads are using lip liner as eyebrow pencils to match their hair

As beauty brands get more inclusive, beauty customers reap the benefits and then some. I don't just want a foundation that matches my skin tone; I want a shade that matches my undertone, overtone, zodiac sign, moon cycle and mood. But while 40 shades is on its way to becoming the gold standard for foundations, brow products still have a long way to go. Just ask the redheads on Reddit, who are currently banding together to solve the Case of the Missing Red Brow Pencils.