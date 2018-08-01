MARKETS: Tech stocks lead markets higher to kick off August

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action as trading in August kicks off.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 10:30 am ET:

AAPL Apple Inc 4.96%

JD JD.com Inc 2.48%

VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc 2.39%

WDAY Workday Inc 2.06%

MELI Mercadolibre Inc 2.10%

NFLX Netflix Inc 1.76%

CTRP Ctrip.com Intl Ltd 1.87%

SHPG Shire plc ADS 1.55%

KLAC KLA-Tencor Corp 1.35%

ISRG Intuitive Surgical 1.48%

MU Micron Tech 1.37%

ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc 1.36%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 1.34%

TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software 1.35%

VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1.37%

SWKS Skyworks Solutions 1.35%

REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1.28%

BIIB Biogen Inc 1.08%

GOOGL Alphabet Inc Cl A 1.12%

PYPL PayPal Hldgs Inc 1.10%

SYMC(E) Symantec Corp 1.09%

FB Facebook Inc 1.09%

AMZN Amazon.com Inc 1.00%

STX Seagate Tech 1.01%

MCHP Microchip Tech 0.96%

MAR Marriott Int'l Cl A 0.95%

EA Electronic Arts, Inc. 0.94%

SNPS Synopsys Inc 0.91%

QCOM Qualcomm Inc 0.87%

NTES