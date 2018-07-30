NYSE trader: Rising consumer confidence is good for the economy and stocks
Matthew Cheslock joins Yahoo Finance from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves as the month of July draws to a close.
KLAC KLA-Tencor Corp 10.56%
ILMN Illumina Inc 9.85%
CHTR Charter Communications Inc 3.92%
QCOM Qualcomm Inc 3.48%
WYNN Wynn Resorts Ltd 3.44%
LBTYA Liberty Global plc Cl A 3.04%
AMGN Amgen Inc 3.04%
LBTYK Liberty Global plc Cl C 2.85%
IDXX Idexx Laboratories 2.67%
TSLA(HB) Tesla Inc 2.56%
DISH DISH Network Corp Cl A 2.43%
ALGN Align Tech 2.41%
JBHT Hunt(J.B.)Transport 2.16%
GILD Gilead Sciences 2.03%
LRCX Lam Research 1.89%
BIIB Biogen Inc 1.88%
AMAT Applied Materials 1.77%
CERN Cerner Corp 1.76%
EA Electronic Arts, Inc. 1.73%
NFLX Netflix Inc 1.68%
ADSK Autodesk, Inc 1.58%
MAR Marriott Int'l Cl A 1.53%
FAST Fastenal Co 1.52%
JD JD.com Inc 1.35%
SBUX Starbucks Corp 1.32%
MNST Monster Beverage Corporation 1.32%
AAL American Airlines Grp inc 1.31%
PCAR PACCAR Inc 1.23%
ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc 1.24%
BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical