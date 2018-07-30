Chipotle Is Offering Free Guacamole on Avocado Day The burrito chain is celebrating National Avocado Day by offering customers free guac through the company's mobile app. The catch is you need an account with Chipotle and must place your order online. Once the order is set, just enter guacamole as an add-on, and punch in the code AVOCADO. The guacamole charge will then be subtracted from your order total. A side of guacamole can run more than two dollars at some Chipotle locations around the country. So free guac is a pretty nice bonus! Happy National

Avocado Day!