EARNINGS: Apple earnings will be all about their services growth

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action as Wall Street braces for Apple reporting third quarter earnings after the bell.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 10:30 am ET:

KLAC KLA-Tencor Corp 11.30%

ILMN Illumina Inc 7.40%

CHTR Charter Communications Inc 6.09%

QCOM Qualcomm Inc 3.84%

WYNN Wynn Resorts Ltd 2.94%

WDC Western Digital 2.16%

LRCX Lam Research 2.18%

JBHT Hunt(J.B.)Transport 1.98%

LBTYA Liberty Global plc Cl A 1.89%

LBTYK Liberty Global plc Cl C 1.73%

AMAT Applied Materials 1.67%

AMGN Amgen Inc 1.66%

AAL American Airlines Grp inc 1.59%

MNST Monster Beverage Corporation 1.47%

DISH DISH Network Corp Cl A 1.35%

CELG Celgene Corp 1.34%

IDXX Idexx Laboratories 1.29%

BIIB Biogen Inc 1.28%

MXIM Maxim Integrated Prod 1.30%

SBUX Starbucks Corp 1.10%

FAST Fastenal Co 1.07%

MU Micron Tech 1.02%

TSLA(HB) Tesla Inc 1.08%

GILD Gilead Sciences 1.00%

ADI Analog Devices 0.99%

CTSH Cognizant Tech Solutions'A' 0.98%

