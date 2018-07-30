McDonald's Rolls out MacCoin Currency for Big Mac's

50th Anniversary On Sunday, McDonald's

announced their new

global food currency: MacCoin Starting Aug. 2 at lunch time,

a purchase of a Big Mac will

score you some MacCoin at

14,000 McDonald's locations. Each coin can then be redeemed for a free Big Mac at participating locations until the end of the year. Nick Delligatti, great-grandson of Big Mac inventor Jim Delligatti, via news release The plan is to hand out 6.2 million MacCoins, which will come in five different designs and represent

each decade of the Big Mac. The languages that the coins will feature include English, Arabic, Indonesian, Mandarin, Portuguese, French and Spanish.