National Avocado Day — commemorated on July 31 — is going to be a lot tastier this year. So whether you celebrate by putting extra avocado on your toast, purchase a luxe guacamole candy bar, or get another avocado tattoo, there's one place that is giving it away for free: Chipotle employees won't be telling you that ordering "guacamole is extra" but rather "it's on us."