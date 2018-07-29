MARKETS: Crude oil is set to surge more as gasoline demand ramps up

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Dion Rabouin from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves after WTI crude oil rallies over 2% to cross the $70 per barrel threshold.

Here's the performance of select energy stocks as of 1:30 pm ET:

CLR Continental Resources Inc 5.45%

HP Helmerich & Payne 4.61%

NFX Newfield Exploration 4.32%

CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 3.97%

EC Ecopetrol S.A. 3.72%

NOV National Oilwell Varco Inc 3.22%

WGP(HB) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 3.15%

PXD Pioneer Natural Resources 3.06%

RRC Range Resources 3.04%

PSX Phillips 66 2.95%

FTI TechnipFMC plc 2.91%

ECA EnCana Corporation 2.78%

PE Parsley Energy Inc 2.73%

BPL Buckeye Ptnrs L.P. 2.63%

CEO(HB) CNOOC Ltd ADS 2.46%

APA Apache Corp 2.09%

NBL Noble Energy 2.09%

FANG Diamondback Energy Inc 1.98%

MRO Marathon Oil Corp 1.92%

HAL Halliburton Co 1.77%

HES Hess Corporation 1.75%

APC Anadarko Petro 1.75%

IMO Imperial Oil Ltd 1.67%

COP ConocoPhillips 1.65%

CNQ Canadian Natural Resources 1.62%