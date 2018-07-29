MARKETS: Here's why tech stocks are getting whacked again

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Dion Rabouin from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves, as the tech sector is the worst sector performer in the S&P 500, while telecom and energy and financials are in the green.

Here's the performance of the Nasdaq 100 component stocks as of 1:30 pm ET:

VOD Vodafone Grp Plc ADS 4.60%

CELG Celgene Corp 2.73%

AVGO Broadcom Inc 2.35%

DISH DISH Network Corp Cl A 2.09%

CHTR Charter Communications Inc 1.94%

HSIC Henry Schein Inc 1.91%

REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1.85%

HOLX Hologic Inc 1.66%

VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1.27%

CMCSA Comcast Cl A 1.11%

ORLY O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 1.01%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc 1.00%

MYL Mylan NV 0.98%

ASML ASML Hldg N.V. New York 0.76%

ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co 0.76%

ROST Ross Stores 0.64%

XRAY Dentsply Sirona Inc 0.63%

FOXA(F) Twenty-First Century Fox Inc A 0.48%

CSX CSX Corp 0.46%

FOX(F) Twenty-First Century Fox Inc B 0.25%

TMUS T-Mobile US Inc 0.23%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance I