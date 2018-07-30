Rihanna uses Fenty Beauty highlighter as lipstick, and we are here for it

The Fenty Beauty founder has just revealed another new way to wear highlighter â€” as lipstick. The big reveal came on her Instagram Story while she did a tutorial with the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Palette a few days ago. Though the gorgeous new palette was the star of the tutorial, Rihanna topped off the look with a trick we haven't yet seen from her before â€” the use of the brand's Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick as a lipstick.