EARNINGS: Caterpillar warns on tariffs, announces $10 billion share buyback

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Caterpillar beat Wall Street estimates of adjusted earnings per share and delivered revenue results in-line with expectations.

Here's the performance of select industrial stocks as of 10:30 am ET:

FLR Fluor Corp 1.19%

FLS Flowserve Corp 1.04%

JCI(HB) Johnson Controls Intl Plc 1.04%

CMI Cummins Inc 0.93%

PHM PulteGrp, Inc 0.92%

DHI D.R. Horton 0.98%

JEC Jacobs Engr Grp 0.85%

PWR Quanta Svcs 0.53%

IR Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.49%

MAS Masco Corp 0.43%

GE General Electric Co 0.31%

FAST Fastenal Co 0.18%

LEN Lennar Corp A 0.19%

DE Deere & Co 0.13%

BA Boeing Co 0.11%

XYL Xylem, Inc. 0.05%

CAT Caterpillar Inc -0.11%

LMT Lockheed Martin Corp -0.06%

UTX United Technologies -0.10%

MMM 3M Co -0.10%

TDG TransDigm Grp Inc -0.10%

FLIR Flir Systems -0.22%

GD General Dynamics Corp -0.32%

HON Honeywell Intl -0.33%

HRS Harris Corp -0.64%

FBHS Fortune Brands Home & Security -0.61%

LRCX Lam Research -1.16%

RTN Ray