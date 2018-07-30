MARKETS: Here's what's moving stocks this week
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action as Wall Street braces for 145 S&P 500 company earnings, a Fed meeting and a slew of economic reports.
Here's the performance of select trending stocks as of 10:30 am ET:
AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc 5.47%
CGC(HB) Canopy Growth 3.43%
CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 2.95%
T AT&T Inc 2.67%
CELG Celgene Corp 2.33%
AVGO Broadcom Inc 2.24%
TEVA Teva Pharm Indus ADR 2.16%
GERN(HB) Geron Corp 1.80%
GEVO(HB) Gevo Inc 1.39%
X U.S. Steel Corporation 1.32%
CVX Chevron Corporation 1.27%
ACBFF(HB) Aurora Cannabis Inc 1.21%
JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.26%
JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.24%
TVIX(HB) VS 2X VIX Short Term 1.56%
C Citigrp Inc 1.21%
VZ Verizon Communications 1.21%
BAC Bank of America Corporation 1.14%
F Ford Motor 0.86%
UVXY(HB) ProShs Ultra VIX Short-Term 1.04%
VXX iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term 0.99%
GE General Electric Co 0.65%
SDRL(HB) Seadrill Limited 0.64%
FIT Fitbit Inc 0.52%
PFE Pfizer Inc 0.51%
MO Altri