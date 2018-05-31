EARNINGS: Eddie Lampert's Sears is a slow motion train wreck
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Sears reported a first quarter loss of $483.25 million, three times Wall Street expectations.
Here's the performance of select retailers as of 10:30 am ET:
BIDU Baidu Inc 1.28%
JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.04%
BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0.38%
LOW Lowe's Cos 0.02%
TIF Tiffany & Co -0.17%
TGT Target Corp -0.18%
COST Costco Wholesale Corp -0.28%
ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co -0.28%
HD Home Depot Inc -0.29%
KSS Kohl's Corp -0.68%
KMX CarMax Inc -0.68%
EBAY Ebay Inc -0.81%
SIG Signet Jewelers Ltd -0.81%
SBUX Starbucks Corp -0.85%
M Macy's Inc -0.84%
BBY Best Buy -0.91%
WMT Wal-Mart Stores -1.09%
SYY Sysco Corp -1.14%
KR Kroger Co -1.30%
WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc -1.45%
AAP Advance Auto Parts Inc -1.47%
ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc -1.89%
CVS CVS Health Corp -3.12%
SHLD(HB) Sears Hldg Corporation -9.35%
DLTR Dollar Tree Inc -11.78%