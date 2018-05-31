EARNINGS: Eddie Lampert's Sears is a slow motion train wreck

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Sears reported a first quarter loss of $483.25 million, three times Wall Street expectations.

Here's the performance of select retailers as of 10:30 am ET:

BIDU Baidu Inc 1.28%

JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 1.04%

BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0.38%

LOW Lowe's Cos 0.02%

TIF Tiffany & Co -0.17%

TGT Target Corp -0.18%

COST Costco Wholesale Corp -0.28%

ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co -0.28%

HD Home Depot Inc -0.29%

KSS Kohl's Corp -0.68%

KMX CarMax Inc -0.68%

EBAY Ebay Inc -0.81%

SIG Signet Jewelers Ltd -0.81%

SBUX Starbucks Corp -0.85%

M Macy's Inc -0.84%

BBY Best Buy -0.91%

WMT Wal-Mart Stores -1.09%

SYY Sysco Corp -1.14%

KR Kroger Co -1.30%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc -1.45%

AAP Advance Auto Parts Inc -1.47%

ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc -1.89%

CVS CVS Health Corp -3.12%

SHLD(HB) Sears Hldg Corporation -9.35%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc -11.78%