MARKETS: Americans are spending more and not getting fired as much

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after the May Challenger Job Cuts, weekly Jobless Claims and April Personal Income and Outlays reports are released.

Here's the performance of all Dow component stocks as of 10:30 am:

MSFT Microsoft Corp 0.28%

PFE Pfizer Inc 0.06%

JNJ Johnson & Johnson 0.00%

V Visa Inc -0.11%

CSCO Cisco Systems -0.07%

IBM Intl Business Machines Corp -0.13%

AAPL Apple Inc -0.15%

MRK Merck & Co -0.19%

HD Home Depot Inc -0.26%

INTC Intel Corp -0.22%

MMM 3M Co -0.40%

UNH UnitedHealth Grp Inc -0.55%

XOM Exxon Mobil -0.58%

MCD McDonald's Corp -0.60%

AXP American Express Co -0.66%

DWDP DowDuPont Inc -0.65%

KO Coca-Cola Co -0.77%

DIS Disney (Walt) Co -0.82%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B -0.82%

UTX United Technologies -0.80%

GE General Electric Co -0.99%

WMT Wal-Mart Stores -1.02%

CVX Chevron Corporation -1.03%

BA Boeing Co -1.15%

VZ Verizon Communications -1.19%

JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co -1.38%

PG Procter & Gamble Co -1.42%

TRV The Tr