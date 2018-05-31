General Motors, Berkshire Hathaway and Sears Holdings are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

General Motors (GM): Shares are up in early trade, at around 10.92%.Â Softbank's Vision Fund is investing $2.25 billion in General Motors' driverless car unit. GM will also put $1.1 billion into the unit, assuring funding through the planned beginning of commercialization in 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B): Shares down slightly here,Â at around .61%.Â According to Berkshire's Warren Buffett, Berkshire had discussions with Uber about a possible investment. Ultimately no investment was made.

Sears Holdings (SHLD): Shares tumbling down here, at around 11.37%. The retailer is closing 72 Sears and Kmart stores. Sears revealed the closures as it announced revenues dropped more than 30% for the quarter to $2.9 billion.

