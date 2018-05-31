EARNINGS: A tale of woe for two dollar stores

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Dollar Tree and Dollar General both fall short of Wall Street estimates on profits and comparable sales.

Here's the performance of select consumer discretionary stocks as of 10:30 am:

JCP(HB) Penney (J.C.) 0.83%

LOW Lowe's Cos -0.03%

ESRX Express Scripts Hldg Co -0.19%

TIF Tiffany & Co -0.28%

COST Costco Wholesale Corp -0.28%

HD Home Depot Inc -0.27%

TGT Target Corp -0.33%

KMX CarMax Inc -0.68%

KSS Kohl's Corp -0.65%

M Macy's Inc -0.65%

SBUX Starbucks Corp -0.80%

SIG Signet Jewelers Ltd -0.99%

BBY Best Buy -0.99%

WMT Wal-Mart Stores -1.03%

SYY Sysco Corp -1.12%

WBA Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc -1.27%

KR Kroger Co -1.26%

AAP Advance Auto Parts Inc -1.49%

ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc -2.08%

CVS CVS Health Corp -2.92%

SHLD(HB) Sears Hldg Corporation -9.35%

DLTR Dollar Tree Inc -12.04%

GLW Corning Inc 3.28%

ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland -0.54%

TSCO Tractor Supply -0.50%

STZ Constellation Brands 'A' -0.63%