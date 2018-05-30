Dick's Sporting Goods, CBS and Hewlett Packard Inc. are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS): Shares are soaring in early trade,Â up around 19.5%.Â Revenue beat expectations, despite the company's move to end the sale of assault-style rifles in February. Comparable-store sales fell more than expected, but Dick's also raised its full-year outlook largely above the Street's forecast.

CBS (CBS): Shares up slightly here, at around .94%.Â Controlling shareholder Shari Redstone shot back at CBS Corp. in a court complaint alleging that CBS Chief Executive Les Mooves threatened to resign unless directors voted to strip the Redstone family of voting control.

HP Inc. (HPQ): Shares up here, at around 2.3%.Â Hewlett Packard Inc.'s second-quarter earnings came in better than expected. The computer and printer maker's revenue beat Street forecasts and HP Inc. raised its forecast for the full year. Financials were overshadowed by more restructuring with the company naming a new CFO.

