EARNINGS: Michael Kors shares sink after reporting disappointing operating margin

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Michael Kors reported first quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations on net income and revenue.

Performance of select industry groups as of 10:30 am ET:

~Specialty Apparel Stores (27)

CHS Chico's Fas -19.72%

DSW DSW Inc -9.97%

DEST Destination Maternity Corp -2.02%

GES Guess? Inc -1.87%

SSI Stage Stores Inc -1.48%

NWY(HB) New York & Compay Inc -1.40%

CBK Christopher & Banks -0.91%

BKE(HB,1) The Buckle Inc -0.78%

SMRT(HB,0) Stein Mart -0.63%

AEO American Eagle Outfitters Inc -0.55%

FINL Finish Line 'A' -0.15%

URBN Urban Outfitters 0.10%

ROST Ross Stores 0.17%

PLCE Children's Place Inc (The) 0.20%

ANF Abercrombie & Fitch Co'A' 0.28%

FL Foot Locker 0.45%

GPS Gap Inc 0.46%

JWN Nordstrom Inc 0.96%

TLRD Tailored Brands Inc 1.12%

GCO Genesco Inc 1.14%

ZUMZ(1) Zumiez Inc 1.21%

CATO(0) Cato Corp 1.32%

SCVL(0) Shoe Carnival 1.50%

LB L Brands Inc 1.82%

CTRN(0) Citi Trends Inc 2.04%

ASNA As