MARKETS: Q1 GDP revised down, ADP Payrolls shy of Wall Street expectations

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down first quarter revised GDP and May ADP Payrolls.

Performance of all Dow component stocks as of 10:00 am ET:

XOM Exxon Mobil 79.81

JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 107.15

INTC Intel Corp 55.91

CVX Chevron Corp 122.58

PFE Pfizer Inc 36.05

TRV The Travelers Companies Inc 129.30

BA Boeing Co 355.30

MMM 3M Co 197.13

AXP American Express Co 98.40

UNH UnitedHealth Grp Inc 243.83

MRK Merck & Co 58.76

IBM Intl Business Machines Corp 142.01

DWDP DowDuPont Inc 64.25

DIS Disney (Walt) Co 100.11

V Visa Inc 130.18

GS Goldman Sachs Grp 227.88

KO Coca-Cola Co 42.81

VZ Verizon Communications 48.37

MSFT Microsoft Corp 98.29

MCD McDonald's Corp 161.07

NKE Nike Inc Cl B 71.13

UTX United Technologies 125.44

JNJ Johnson & Johnson 119.69

CAT Caterpillar Inc 153.88

WMT Wal-Mart Stores 82.53

CSCO Cisco Systems 43.01

PG Procter & Gamble Co 74.10

HD Home Depot Inc 184.93

AAPL(HB) Apple Inc 186.95

GE General Electric Co 14.11