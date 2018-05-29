Disney cancels Roseanne reboot

Dow component Disney - getting slammed today on two fronts. First up - after comedian Roseanne Barr tweeted an offensive, racist comment about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, Disney was left with no choice after the uproar to cancel her hit ABC show, Roseanne... CEO Bob Iger in a tweet said "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing." Myles - we just had the TV upfronts, where the networks sell their wares to advertisers - and it was heavy on Roseanne - this can't be good...

Also this weekend - a lackluster open to its highly anticipated Star Wars anthology film SOLO - well below estimates with a $85 million 3-day holiday weekend box office, barely a third of The Force Awakens 3 years ago... SOLO cost upwards of $250 million with reshoots, and we're not including huge marketing costs here - is Disney's movie business so strong it can withstand this bomb?