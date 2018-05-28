Markets: US banks are tanking for different reasons than European banks

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of the S&P 500 financial sector stocks as of 1:20 pm ET:

ADS Alliance Data Systems -1.54%

AFL AFLAC Inc -1.97%

AIG Amer Intl Grp -2.65%

AIZ Assurant Inc -1.21%

AJG Gallagher (Arthur J.) -2.74%

ALL Allstate Corp -1.54%

AMG Affiliated Managers Grp Inc -3.83%

AMP Ameriprise Finl Inc -3.82%

ANTM Anthem Inc -1.32%

AON Aon Plc -2.55%

AXP American Express Co -3.52%

BAC Bank of America Corp -3.78%

BBT BB&T Corp -3.47%

BEN Franklin Res Inc -3.26%

BHF Brighthouse Finl Inc -3.15%

BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp -3.49%

BLK Blackrock Inc'A' -2.86%

BRK.B(HB) Berkshire Hathaway'B' -2.19%

C CitiGrp Inc -3.82%

CB(HB) The Chubb Corp -2.74%

CBOE CBOE Glbl Mkts Inc -0.82%

CFG Citizens Finl Grp Inc -4.49%

CI Cigna Corp -2.10%

CINF Cincinnati Finl -2.64%

CMA Comerica Inc -3.29%

CME CME Grp Inc -1.01%

COF Cap One Finl -3.35%

DFS Discover Finl Svcs -3.99%

